Rapper French Montana Gets Discharged From ICU; Thanks Fans For Prayers

Hip-hop artiste French Montana who was lodged in an ICU for a week after suffering from cardiac issues and dealing with painful nausea, has shared a social media post that doctors have given him the green signal to leave the intensive care unit.

Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, was rushed to hospital last week.

Taking to Instagram, Montana broke the good news and thanked “everyone for all of the prayers, love and support.” He still remains in the hospital, though.

He said: “I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time!!” Along with the update, he shared a candid photo of himself removing his hospital gown. Monitors were still attached to his chest, so did the IV ports in his arms, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The LA County Sherrif’s Department had said that they initially responded to a robbery at a home in Calabasas, California that was occupied by the rap star, but there was no evidence of robbery found.

Instead, they noticed that Montana was having medical issues and called paramedics. Friends and family have been sending prayers and support for French ever since his hospitalization, and Megan Thee Stallion even paid a visit to him and documented it on her social media account.

Khloe Kardashian, who dated the “Unforgettable” rapper for a short time reportedly, was “in touch” with him after she heard the news.

