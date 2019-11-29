Kartik Aaryan’s Fan Challenges His Hairstylist: “Ranu Mondal Ke Baal Banaa Ke Dikhaa”

Kartik Aaryan who is riding high on back to back successful films is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. On one side, he is doing interviews and on the other, he is also keeping his social media followers hooked through regular updates on Instagram.

Kartik recently shared a funny video on Instagram in which his hairstylist can be seen styling his hair while he walks. While Kartik seems to be feeling that he is overdoing it, the hairstylist is totally engrossed in his work. At one point, Kartik even says, “Yaar, kitne baal banayega?”

Kartik captioned the video, “Mera baal Kalakar @milankepchaki

#HairLikeKartikAaryan”

As expected the video went viral and fans showered it with some really interesting comments. A fan of Kartik gave the video a Ranu Mondal connection and commented, “Himmat hai to ranu mondal ke baal banake dikhaaa”

Recently Kartik Aaryan during an interview said that he is proud of his origins and his struggle phase in the film industry.

“I feel lucky to be a part of this industry. I think I have a long way to go but there has been a journey since I started my career as an actor. I am really proud of my struggle and where I come from. I really want to continue doing the good work. I don’t want to leave any doubt in my mind, thinking that I had an opportunity and could have capitalised on it. So, I want to give my best effort — be it while making a film or during its promotion,”

