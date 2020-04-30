Rapper Duo Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti Blessed With A Baby Boy?

Australia rapper Iggy Azalea and boyfriend Playboi Carti who have been dating each other for over two years have been making headlines from the past few months following reports about the former’s pregnancy. Now as per the latest report from Gossip Of The City, Iggy Azalea and her partner Playboi Carti welcomed their first child last weekend.

Reports also have it that Iggy Azalea delivered a healthy baby boy, and both child and mother are doing fine. However, Iggy and Playboi Carti are yet to confirm the news.

Talking about Iggy Azalea, the pregnancy news about the Australian rapper first hit headlines in December last year. It was also in December 2019 when the rapper duo shifted in together at their current home in Atlanta.

However, Iggy and Playboi Carti have never spoken much about their relationship. The duo has always kept their relationship status low profile.

Before Playboi Carti, Iggy Azalea was in a relationship with American basketball player Nick Young. Whereas, Playboi Carti was seeing model-entrepreneur Blac Chyna.

Azalea who has over whopping 13 Million followers on Instagram shifted to America when she was 16 to pursue her dream in music. Iggy is known for her hit tracks like Fancy, Pretty Girls, Black Widow among many others.

About Playboi Carti, the American rapper is well known for his popular tracks like Woke Up Like This, Yah Mean, Flatbedf Freestyle etc.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!