Pregnant Sophie Turner Flaunts Her Baby-Bump As She Goes Out For A Walk With Husband Joe Jonas

Love Birds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been making headlines for a long time now. The couple got married last year and is going very strong. In fact early this year, the news of Sophie being pregnant also started making rounds.

Nothing was confirmed by the duo so far but things have become clearer now. Amid the ongoing lockdown in the US due to Coronavirus Pandemic, masked Sophie and Joe came out for an afternoon stroll. While the duo looked every bit adorable while walking hand in hand, it was Sophie’s baby bump that caught our attention even more.

Yes, Sophie Turner wasn’t hiding her baby bump even a bit while walking on the streets of California so we can also consider that as an official confirmation from them.

Many fans and fan clubs took to social media to share the lovely pictures of the couple. Have a look below:

Now we just look forward to seeing the cute baby, Jonas couple is going to give birth soon.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas finally shared the reason behind his spontaneous wedding with Sophie Turner in Las Vegas.

Joe and Sophie got married in May 2019 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, following the Billboard Music Awards. The couple got married for the second time in the south of France.

Joe spoke to his fans in a video for GQ magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Making an appearance on GQ’s Actually Me series, Joe answered a string of questions about himself, and shared that the pair went ahead with the first ceremony as they “had to get legally married in the States.”

“So we thought it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out (to Vegas), and do an impromptu wedding,” he explained. “And we actually had some people that I didn’t even know that well there.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!