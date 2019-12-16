Post Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson, Now Liam Hemsworth Sparks Dating Rumours With Gabriella Brooks!

The moment when Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus tied the knot, fans all around the world rejoiced to see the couple back together. This fairy tale, however, did not last very long. Their dream-come-true relationship hit a roadblock and decided to part way after only a few months of their marriage.

Soon after their separation, Miley started dating Cody Simpson and buzz was that Liam too is moving on smoothly with his new girlfriend Maddison Brown. However, there is a new development in their relationship as Liam Hemsworth was recently papped with Australian model Gabriella Brooks and we think something is cooking between the two.

According to the buzz, Liam even introduced Gabriella to his parents Craig and Leonie in Byron Bay, North-South Wales. Gabriella and Liam’s parents hit it off quite well with the actor’s parents. Upon their arrival, Liam’s mother Leonie was also spotted giving Gabriella and her son a big hug, who welcomed them warmly.

As for Miley, after her split with Liam and her breakup with Kaitlynn, Miley has found new love in musician Cody Simpson and both seem to be going really strong. Miley’s manager Matt Zeidman informed that they’ve both moved on from their hard-partying days and enjoying their sober romance.

Zeidman said: “It is early, but their friendship is longstanding and deeper than people realise. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

Miley and Liam reportedly parted ways because of infidelity on Miley’s part however the singer has denied the claims.

