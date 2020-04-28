Chris Evans aka Captain America and Chris Hemsworth aka Thor wasn’t allowed to promote Avengers: Endgame together. Below is all the scoop you need to know! It’s been more than a year since the release of Avengers: Endgame and we are still not over Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow’s sacrifice. The buzz around the film was crazy but there was something interested that we were keen to know during the promotions.

Talking to Variety Chris Hemsworth revealed that he has a brotherly bond with Chris Evans and they are never serious about anything and always goofing around each other on the sets of Avengers: Endgame.

“I think they wouldn’t pair us up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic. We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we weren’t getting s— done,” said Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth further told People, “I think I went out and you’d just done your movie [‘Captain America: The First Avenger’]. I was training for “Thor” and someone introduced us. We got home [at] about 7 the next morning.”

“We were like, ‘Cool, working together will be easy then,” added Chris Hemsworth. “That’s the way it’s been across the Marvel landscape,” Chris Evans added. “It’s always felt like [an] old hat with the cast.”

Talking about his relationship with Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans told Esquire that he’s like a brother to him. “We’ve had a very similar trajectory in, at least, being welcomed into this [Marvel] world. We both took these roles. We were both timid and nervous and didn’t know how it was gonna play out. It’s been nice to kind of share this with him. We each have the standalone films as well, which can be a whole separate element of pressure and anxiety, and he’s just been so helpful to me. Just to have someone else who’s going through the same struggles I am.”

We love them and would love to see more of the Avengers: Endgame pair on the screen. Captain picking up Thor’s Mjolnir in Endgame has got a different fanbase all together.

