Our Heart Is Breaking! Ben Affleck Will No More Play Batman

Actor Ben Affleck has stepped down from Matt Reeves’ directorial The Batman.

Affleck had earlier played Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

“Excited for The Batman in Summer 2021 and to see Matt Reeves’ vision come to life,” he tweeted along with an article about his exit from the upcoming film.

Warner Bros has officially announced that The Batman will release on June 25, 2021, reports variety.com.

The plot and other casting details of the 2021 version of Batman have not been revealed.

