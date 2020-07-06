



Olivia Munn is known to often display her quirky side to fans with her social media posts. And the actress has done it yet again! While filming for her latest birthday post, the Newsroom actress had a bad slip in a waterfall!

Yes, you read that and we are not joking! Olivia Munn was posing near the rocks of her latest holiday destination when she accidentally slipped in the waterfall! However, that did not deter the actress from uploading the video on her social media handle.

Olivia captioned the video as, “2020 strikes again. Anyway, thanks for the birthday wishes!” Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, the Love Wedding Repeat star has been sharing glimpses of her newfound love for nature on her social media handle. In one of the images, Olivia Munn wrote, “Camping won’t be that hot they said. There’ll be so much to do they said.”

Well, we are only glad that Olivia Munn was not severely injured in the process. Meanwhile, being just how true friends should be, Scooter Braun, Jamie Chung and Kimberly Williams Paisley commented with laughing emoji to the actress’ posts. Celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood too commented saying, “Lol you always know how to make me laugh! Happy birthday!!”

But we must add that Olivia Munn certainly has the looks to make people half her age run for their money! Do let us know if you agree with our thoughts in the comments section below.

