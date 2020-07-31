Naya Rivera & Her Final Television Appearance This Friday On Netflix’s Sugar Rush Will Be A Difficult Watch For All The Fans

A million hearts crushed after the news of Naya Rivera’s death broke the internet. Everyone hoped that they could see the ‘Glee’ star on their screens for one more time. Well, this might be bitter-sweet news for all Naya’s fans as you will soon witness the last and final appearance of her on television.

The late ‘Glee’ star is featured in the third season of Netflix’s culinary competition ‘Sugar Rush’. Naya filmed an episode of the show as a guest judge in February before the coronavirus forced everything to shut. This episode of ‘Sugar Rush’ was reportedly the last thing she shot in Hollywood before her death.

There was a debate between the producers of the show and Naya Rivera’s manager regarding the telecasting of this episode which will feature her for the last time on television. But, ultimately the decision was made to continue the production of the episode, which will be dedicated to her. There will be an on-screen remembrance preceding the opening credits.

Naya Rivera, 33, died due to accidental drowning, while she went swimming with her 4-year old son, Josey, in Lake Piru, north of Los Angeles, earlier this month. She died saving her son, but couldn’t save herself. Josey was found alone in the boat, and a five-day extensive search confirmed that Rivera was no more.

‘Sugar Rush’ is described as a fast-paced challenging competition which demands the contestants to bake treats that look and taste amazing, that too within the given time. According to reports Naya Rivera served on the judging panel alongside series host Hinter March and professional chefs Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo. This episode premieres on Friday, July 31.

