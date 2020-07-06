Miley Cyrus made a lot of noise over her relationships over the last few years. The pop sensation was happily married to Liam Hemsworth. But she got deviated towards Kaitlynn Carter and cheated on her then-husband. However, that affair did not last long either. The Party In The USA singer is currently dating Cody Simpson.

For the unversed, Cody and Miley have been long-time best friends. Simpson has been a fan of his girlfriend since his childhood. It must have been a dream come true to be dating her. They were spotted together kissing in a viral video. Soon after, the singer confirmed the relationship with a picture of him on Instagram story. “My type,” read her caption.

In contrary to most beliefs, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been together for long. There lately have been rumours around them getting hitched in Australia. If that wasn’t it, gossip mill has it that the couple is planning a family.

It all started with a report by OK! Magazine. The report quoted a source who had overheard Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson talking about having kids. It was reportedly at a restaurant when their source heard Miley talking “about how she couldn’t wait” to have a baby with Cody Simpson.

Eventually, another report by NW magazine stated that the couple was planning to get married in Australia. It was supposed to happen soon after her concert in Melbourne. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, forget the wedding but the concert had gotten pushed too. So, nothing of sorts really happened.

If reports by Gossip Cop are to believed, Miley and Cody are making the most of the quarantine. They have been spending some quality time. Neither marriage nor kids were ever on the cards for the couple. However, it looks like the tabloids had no content owing to their low-key relationship. So, they went on to carrying some tabloid rumours.

