Star Wars, created by George Lucas in the year 1977 is one of the best and oldest film franchise that exists in the world. The series revolves around the epic space-opera media franchise that became a phenomenon as soon as the first film was released and is still one of the highest-grossing franchises in the universe. Today May 4th is also called the ‘Star Wars Day’.

Star Wars’ catchphrase ‘May The Force Be With You’ sounds very similar to ‘May The 4th Be With You’ and hence we started celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4th every year. Yoda, a fictional character that went viral in the year 1980 with The Empires Strikes Back is still one of the most popular characters of the series.

He comes from a Jedi family who are the official peacekeepers and leaders of the universe. He is known as the legendary Jedi master who has trained Obi-Wan Kenobi and later, Luke Skywalker. He is 900 years old and known for his power and strong connections with the force.

Well, Yoda is loved all over the world and initially, the character was supposed to be played by a monkey. Yes, you read that right. Can you imagine our beautiful Yoda played by a monkey, no, right?

Well, an unnamed simian was screen-tested to play the role of Yoda and was even trained to hold the cane in his hand. But eventually, Lucas felt that a combination of animatronics and puppetry would do proper justice to it and hence decided to take that. The voiceover was first given by Frank Oz, a legendary puppeteer. Lucas was still not convinced with this and still wanted to try it with the monkey but when simian couldn’t be trained to pull off a mask and act, he was left with no choice but to go for it. And the rest is history!

May the force be with you even during the pandemic.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!