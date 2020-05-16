Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D is on its final season and they have planned the best surprises for their fans. If the drama and twists so far weren’t enough, the show will have a handsome actor making a guest appearance.

“Never Have I Ever” actor Darren Barnet will guest star in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” He will be seen in season seven of the show, reports variety.com.

In the first episode of the show’s final season, Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the agents go back in time to 1931 in New York, where they encounter Barnet’s character.

It’s unclear in how many episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Darren Barnet will feature in. Patton Oswalt will also return to the series in an unspecified new role.

Barnet most recently appeared as teen heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida on Netflix’s comedy series “Never Have I Ever”, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

For “Never Have I Ever”, Mindy has used her “Relationship with being Hindu” and the experience of “Straddling the lines of two cultures” to narrate the story of 15-year-old Devi, a first-generation Indian American, and her desperation to feel that she belongs in the society, and her journey to shed her reputation as “unf***able nerd”.

With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani leading the cast, the coming-of-age story examines Indian culture, its values and grief through the story of Devi as she navigates the ups and downs of high school.

Are you excited to see Darren in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!