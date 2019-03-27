Mandy Moore Won Big But Our Focus Is On Having A Friend Like Shane West!

Singer-actress Mandy Moore has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Moore received the star in the company of her A Walk to Remember co-star Shane West, reported dailymail.co.uk.

Excited to be a part of Hollywood Walk of Fame, Moore said: “It is a tremendous honour to join the ranks of talents whose stars and legacy line Hollywood boulevard. As a little girl from Orlando, Florida, who got her start singing the National Anthem, I’m not sure I ever would have dreamed this big.

“I never thought anything like this would ever come to light and yet here we are and it’s deeply humbling.”

West congratulated Moore with an emotional speech at the gala.

He said: “Mandy, you are an absolute gem, your smile is absolutely ridiculous — seriously. It’s ridiculous, and it lights up the room when you walk in. Your energy is irresistible, and your heart is second to none. I couldn’t be more proud of you, I couldn’t be more happy for you. Love ya.”

Later, Moore took to Twitter to share the photographs from the ceremony and captioned them: “Stars have always sort of been our thing. Thankful to West for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember.”

