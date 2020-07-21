MacGyver Actor Lucas Till On The Show’s Former Executive Producer Peter Lenkov: “I Was Suicidal That First Year On The Show”

Young actor Lucas Till who is quite popular for his acting stints in popular Hollywood films like X-Men: First Class, X-Men Days Of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, is equally famous for his act in TV shows like MacGyver and various others. The 29-year old star had some shocking revelations to make. As he shared his ‘painful’ working experience working with the former executive producer of MacGyver, Peter Lenkov.

Sharing his experience in an interview with a leading magazine Lucas Still stated that during his initial years he felt suicidal following Peter Lenkov’s approach towards him.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lucas Till said, “I’ve never worked this hard in my life, and I am fine with hard work. But the way Peter treats people is just unacceptable.”

“I was suicidal that first year on the show, because of the way he made me feel, But the way he’s treated the people around me—that’s just my breaking point.” added MacGyver actor.

Lucas also further approached the top CBS execs with his concerns about Peter Lenkov and the atmosphere on the show, both in 2017 and this year.

The actor said, “I think they just took it as some crazy actor trying to get more money. Essentially, they didn’t take it seriously.”

Peter Lenkov who served as executive producer on the shows Magnum P.I., Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver, was fired from all three shows following the allegations that he was a toxic leader on and off the set.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!