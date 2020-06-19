Lord Of The Rings & The Hobbit Star Ian Holm Passes Away At 88

Hollywood veteran Ian Holm who has featured in films like Lord Of The Rings and Alien has passed away aged 88. The news has been confirmed by the actor’s agent.

Ian Holm’s agent broke the news to the Guardian via a text that read, “It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer.” The agent further said his illness was Parkinson’s related. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

Ian Holm was widely popular for his portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in the epic Lord Of The Rings trilogy and The Hobbit film series. He also won a BAFTA and was Oscar-nominated for his role in 1981 hit Chariots Of Fire. However, it was the actor’s performance of the malfunctioning android Ash, in Ridley Scott’s Alien that is considered his most memorable performance to date.

Tributes from across the industry have been pouring in ever since the news of Ian Holm passing away broke out. Check out some of them here:

We are very sorry to hear of the death of Ian Holm. Nominated for 6 BAFTAs in his wide-ranging and successful career across TV and film, he is pictured here winning the Supporting Actor award for his role in Chariots Of Fire in 1981. pic.twitter.com/x3OduDwoJe — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 19, 2020

RIP Ian Holm, a genius actor who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking & terrifying. Thanks for Bilbo, Napoleon (twice), Sweet Hereafter, Big Night, Brazil and, of course the iconic Ash. "I can't lie to you about your chances, but… you have my sympathies." pic.twitter.com/tO9tcydVUK — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 19, 2020

We're saddened to hear that Sir Ian Holm, star of Lords of the Rings and Alien, has passed away https://t.co/ygMCRm95mr pic.twitter.com/CCe4LnZWQQ — BFI (at 🏠) (@BFI) June 19, 2020

Time Bandits, Dance With A Stranger, Brazil. Some of Ian Holm's great screen performances have seemed deceptively small, but actually been so powerful. Brimming with suppressed emotion. Goodbye Sir. pic.twitter.com/79pH7e3KlU — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) June 19, 2020

Ian Holm is survived by his fourth wife, de Stempel, as well as his third wife, the actor Penelope Wilton. The legendary actor also has five children from previous relationships.

We hope and pray for the family to have the strength to sail through these tough times.

