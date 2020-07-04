Leona Lewis Sings Her Version of Robbie Williams' Angels, Fans Can't Control Their Emotions!

Singer Leona Lewis’ rendition of Robbie Williams “Angels” left her fans emotional.

The former “X Factor” winner has released the cover in aid of the NHS during their battle against the coronavirus pandemic, reports metro.co.uk.

During a show, the 35-year-old singer Leona Lewis sang to a new version of the song.

“It’s a big song to touch, but I think in this scenario I needed this lyric to convey the message and tribute,” Leona Lewis said.

“It’s something I have grown up with and I’ve always wanted to do it. So, I thought this could be an amazing way to get the message across,” Leona Lewis added.

After the “Bleeding love” hitmaker performed the track, fans were quick to take to Twitter where they revealed they were crying at the “beautiful” rendition.

