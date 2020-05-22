Lady Gaga On Her Mentor Elton John: “He’s Always Challenged Me To Keep My Head Above Water”

Lady Gaga is all set to grab every eyeball in the room possible as she is about to release her much-anticipated album Chromatica. The ‘Shallow’ singer will also be collaborating with iconic musician Elton John for a song in the album. Recently she called Elton her mentor and one who keeps her grounded and below are the beautiful thing she has to say about the singer.

Lady Gaga recently called Elton John her mentor and also opened up how he helped her keep her head above water. The Stupid Love hitmaker had a lot to say about the iconic singer. And not just him, she had good things to say about all the artists that she has collaborated in her unique album Chromatica.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Lady Gaga while talking about Elton John said, “He’s been my mentor for a long time. I mean, he’s always challenged me to keep my head above water and it’s something that I always appreciate is that he knows when I’m down. He just does. And he knows because I hide, because I never want anyone to see me when I’m like that.”

“But Elton’s always really challenged me to take care of my artistry and to really take care of myself. And I really, really honour that about him. He is so, so uniquely special. He’s such an inspiration. For me, it’s been so important because, I have also a very close relationship with his husband, David [Furnish],” Lady Gaga added.

Further in the chat, Lady Gaga spoke about how Ariana Grande walked in with all the optimism and positive energy. The singer also sent out a message to Billie Eilish. Gaga expressed that she doesn’t want to be a competition for anyone. Meanwhile, Chromatica which has already seen a shift in its release date is finally hitting the shire on May 22.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!