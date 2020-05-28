Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK’s ‘Sour Candy’ Is Finally Out To Set The Internet Ablaze, WATCH!

Lady Gaga has been hitting the news headlines lately for her latest album Chromatica. Her 6th album which brings her along with several singing sensations like Ariana Grande, Blackpink, and Elton John released recently after a 7-week delay due to coronavirus pandemic.

Today, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica is in the news for the latest song Sour Candy. The song for which she has collaborated with BLACKPINK has dropped on the Internet today and is entertaining the audience. Watch below:

Isn’t it amazing?

Lady Gaga also talked about her collaboration with BLACKPINK for the song Sour Candy with Japanese Publication, TV Groove. As translated to English by a fellow BLINK named @intoblackpivk on Twitter, Lady Gaga shared, “When I called out to them and asked if they wanted to sing a song with me, they were very happy and motivated. It was a really exciting collaboration. I wanted to celebrate them because I love powerful women like them and they also wanted to celebrate me.”

“I had a great time together making this song. I was excited to hear them interpret the song in Korean and told them that the part was so creative and fun. I was amazed to hear their singing voice. They are beautiful young women, really talented and I am proud to be the fifth member of BLACKPINK [for Sour Candy].”

Now we are just waiting for the music video of the song. Aren’t you?

Earlier, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande left everyone amazed with a video of their collaboration called Rain On Me.

