Kristen Stewart REVEALS She Was Asked To Hide Her Sexuality To Get A Marvel Movie

Kristen Stewart who is all busy promoting her upcoming movie, Charlie’s Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks also starring Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the lead roles. This is the third installment of the Charlie’s Angels that came in 2000 starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Kristen spoke about her split up with Robert Pattinson and how she could have landed a role in a Marvel movie.

She told Harper’s Bazaar how she was asked to not hold her girlfriend’s hand in public and said, “If you just, like, do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.” She further added, “I don’t want to work with people like that.”

Stewart also told the interviewer about how she felt on hiding her sexuality and said, “I was informed by an old school mentality, which is—you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘lesbian,’ but you also don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘heterosexual.’ And people like to know stuff, so what the fuck are you?'”

She also mentioned about getting in a place where evolution is becoming a weird thing and said, “I just think we’re all kind of getting to a place where – I don’t know, evolution’s a weird thing – we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous. And it’s this really gorgeous thing.”

Kristen’s latest movie is based on the biopic of the troubled American film star Jean Seberg which has just been premiered at Venice Film. Festival

