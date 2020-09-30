Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Welcome Baby No. 2, Announce It With A Sweet Post

Kevin Hart becomes a proud father yet again. His wife, Eniko gives birth to their second child. She took to Instagram on Wednesday and to announce that she’s given birth to a baby girl, Kaori Mai Hart. The couple had been together for almost five years now.

The 35-year-old model’s sweet post read, “9 months prepping to fall in love for a lifetime.” While her caption read, “A little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more. Kaori Mai Hart. 9.29.20.”

Take a look at the post below:

Eniko first announced that she is pregnant in March with an Instagram post. The Maryland native had shared the picture of herself with a baby bump and captioned it, “BABY #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” She also added, “soon to be a family of 6!”

Two months later, Eniko and Kevin Hart revealed the sex of the baby. She shared the post on May, “OH BABY, it’s a little lady”. The caption of the picture she shared that read, This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around. … Dreams really do come true.”

This is second child for Eniko and fourth child for Kevin Hart. The 41-year-old comedian is also the father of Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from his previous marriage with Torrei Hart. The marriage lasted for almost eight years.

Eniko and Hart welcomed their first child in 2017. At the time he tweeted, “God is truly amazing. Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am. He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

The couple married in 2016 in California. The following year he shared an Instagram post, where he wrote, “Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine. Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level. Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do. Thank you for turning my house into home. Thank you for simply making me Happy.”

