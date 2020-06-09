Keanu Reeves Reveals The Reason Why He Returned For The Matrix 4

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will be back as Neo in the highly anticipated, The Matrix 4. Keanu revealed that it was director-writer Lana Wachowski’s beautiful script for the fourth installment of the franchise that compelled him to come back in his flowing trench coat.

The 55-year-old actor further revealed that the new film has some meaningful things to convey and he didn’t want to miss out on this golden opportunity.

While speaking to Empire magazine, Keanu Reeves said, “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Besides Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will also be returning as Trinity and Niobe respectively, in the fourth chapter. Speaking about The Matrix 4, Carrie-Anne Moss stated, “I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all. When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting.”

Matrix 4 is scheduled for a 2021 release. How excited are you guys for this film? Tell us in the comments section below.

