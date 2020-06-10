Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth Will Make You Scream “Money, Lots Of Money”

Keanu Reeves is one of the most talented actors in the world right now. With good looks, action-movies, the John Wick actor is blessed with truckloads of kindness and is known for his good deeds.

Keanu Reeves started his career in 1985 with a short film titled ‘One Step Away’ and later made a full-fledged debut with Youngblood in 1986. He rose to prominence with films like Speed, The Matrix and John Wick– film series.

Reeves is also called ‘Internet’s New Boyfriend’ following massive popularity and fan base that he has currently. With a huge heart, the Matrix actor also has a huge bank balance. Yes, you heard that right!

We have often heard Keanu helping his fans or whoever in need but this came as a surprised to us. The John Wick actor’s net worth according to Men’s Health is around $360 million which would be 2,720 crores in Indian currency.

The Speed actor has been acting from the mid-’80s and his film all together has grossed $4.49 billion worldwide. Crazy, isn’t it?

Apart from getting paid from his renowned franchise like The Matrix, John Wick- film series, he also shares a percentage of profit in the film. And the latest edition of the John Wick: Chapter 3–Parabellum became the highest-grossing film within 10 days of its release.

Besides films and profit-sharing, Reeves also has his own production company called ‘Company Films’. The Matrix actor also co-owns a custom and building motorcycle company called ‘Arch Motorcycle Company’.

Keanu also owns a plush pad in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. He has quite a fancy neighbourhood with Leonardo DiCaprio living next door and celebrity chef, Bobby Flay living three houses down and designer Calvin Klein living three houses down in a different direction. Quite a dream vicinity to live, right?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!