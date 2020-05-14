Kathryn Dennis Fired By A Brand For Sending Racist Message To Radio Host Tamika Gadsden

Seems like Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis still has a lot to pay for her racist message controversy, that brought her to the limelight. Now turns out that she has been fired from the position of the brand endorser of Gwynn’s Of Mount Pleasant. The brand announced it on their Instagram handle.

Kathryn Dennis was called out for her racist message to a radio host Tamika Gadsden, whom she sent a monkey emoji. After which Gwynn’s Of Mount Pleasant decided to cut ties with the actor. In an Instagram post, they shared a note and cleared their stand in this debate.

In the statement issued, Gwynn’s wrote, “As a minority-owned business, Gwynn’s and our employees are dedicated to serving all members of our community. Indisputably Kathryn Dennis’ comments and statements to Tamika Gadsden do not reflect the values of the Gwynn’s brand. Her previous affiliation as a brand ambassador was periodic and on a contract basis. We stand in unity with people of colour and with causes that fight to end injustices.”

For the unversed, the decision of not working with Kathryn Dennis came after her racist messages to radio host Tamika Gadsden were released in the public domain. The two were arguing about Trump’s Boat Parade. Kathryn told Tamika that supporting Trump doesn’t make her a racist.

At a point in the chat, Kathryn Dennis wrote, “grow a pair. You’re an L 7 weeeeeenieeee. That’s how serious I take this” along with a monkey emoji. This is what called trouble for her. Tamika released these chats online and called her out.

Tamika Gadsden wrote, “This is what happens when a Black woman in #Charleston speaks up against white supremacy.” And Kathryn has been receiving massive backlash since then and was even trolled for her thoughts.

Further, Kathryn Dennis also issued an apology, in which she wrote, “I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologise to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no “if ands or buts” that excuse me.”

But the Internet called it a half-hearted apology and even said that it is too late to apologise. What do you feel about the whole episode? Did Gwynn’s do the right thing by cutting ties with the Southern Charm star? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!