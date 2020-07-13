Justin Bieber Comes Yet Again In Support Of #BlackLivesMatter & Says, “I’ll Never Stop Fighting For My Brothers & Sisters”

Justin Bieber is one of the most talented artists we have in the world right now. The Yummy singer started singing at a young age and enjoys a huge fan following on social media with 141 million followers on Instagram. HUGE AF, right!

Justin Bieber is one celebrity who isn’t afraid to speak his mind and is often seen sharing his views on social issues on social media.

The Yummy singer has been full out supporting #BlackLivesMatter and protesting for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

For the unversed Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician who was shot dead by policemen in her house over a no-knock search warrant. And George Floyd was choked to death by a policeman and died within eight minutes and kept saying ‘I couldn’t breathe’. The video was viral all over the internet and celebrities across the globe protested for him.

And that’s when the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter became popular.

Justin Bieber shared a post on Instagram with Breonna Taylor written on the same and captioned it, “Wtf going on? I need updates . How are these police officers not arrested. she was innocently shot and killed in her own home by police. I’m not going to forget.”

Justin Bieber further shared one more post and captioned it, “My man‼️”

That’s really sweet of Justin Bieber! What do you think?

