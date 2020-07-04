Justice League Controversy: After Ray Fisher, Filmmaker Kevin Smith BACKS The Allegation Of Joss Whedon Trash-Talking

After a day Cyborg actor Ray Fisher made some shocking statements about the Justice League director Joss Whedon, filmmaker Kevin Smith has backed him on the same. He also agrees about hearing similar things regarding Joss in the past.

Ray Fisher had taken to his Twitter account and wrote, “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment”.

Actress Karen Bryson, too, shared Ray’s Tweet and said, “This guys… this! 👇🏾@ray8fisher 🖤🖤🖤”

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, on his Podcast Fatman Beyond, talked about the allegations on Joss Whedon made by Ray Fisher and said, “Remember went I went to the Skywalker set and some people had worked on both Solo and Justice League? The special effects guy said there was a fair amount of trash-talking of Zack’s version of the movie on-set by Joss. Again, this is what a special effects guy who worked on both versions of the movie told me. But that he [Whedon] would cut down, dismiss, and be negative about Zack’s version, which he had seen and all these people had made together without him and stuff.”

Kevin Smith also added, “The guy had said he was kind of uncomfortable on-set because the people he was talking to about not liking that version of the movie were all people that had helped make that version of the movie so that I think is probably the unprofessional thing. Like you don’t do that, especially if you came in to help out during a bad moment in the director’s life and stuff. But that’s hearsay.”

Producer of Justice League, Jon Berg also released a statement saying this is “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behaviour. I remember [Ray Fisher] being upset that we wanted him to say ‘Booyah,’ which is a well-known saying of Cyborg in the animated series.”

