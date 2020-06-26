Post success of the first two installments of Jurrasic World, film director and writer Colin Trevorrow is all set to enthrall the audience with the third and final installment of Jurrasic World trilogy, Jurrasic World: Dominion. The American science fiction adventure film which went on floors in Canada early this year, followed by England, has been currently put on halt following COVID-19.

Jurrasic World: Dominion happens to be one of the most awaited releases in Hollywood. The film has been talks not just for the Dinosaurs, but also because of the star cast. Along with the actors of Jurrasic World series, one will also get to see Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern from the original, Jurrasic Park (1993). All of them reprise their roles as Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Sattler.

As per a report from Collider.com, joining the star cast of Jurrasic World: Dominion will also be actor Cameron Thor aka Lewis Dodgson from Jurrasic Park. The actor in the 1993 released Dino film had a small yet important role.

As per the same report, unlike his character in Jurrasic Park, in Jurrasic World: Dominion Cameron Thor aka Lewis Dodgson may have a meatier role as CEO of Biosyn Genetics in a negative character.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited by the makers.

Jurrasic World: Dominion has Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles. The film is slated to release on 11th June 2021.

