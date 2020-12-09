John Lennon‘s family remembered the English singer, songwriter on his 40th death anniversary on Tuesday. The singer’s Beatles mates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr took to their Twitter handle and honoured the legend on his death anniversary.

Advertisement

The 78-year-old singer Paul shared pictures of him with John in the post and issued a brief statement. He wrote, “A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love Paul #JohnLennon.” The picture shared by him was taken by his former wife Linda McCartney. Take a look at the picture below:

A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love Paul#JohnLennon 📷 by Linda McCartney pic.twitter.com/oNL0ihzhvl — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 8, 2020

Advertisement

In the black and white never-before-seen snap, Paul McCartney and John Lennon can be seen together in a recording studio as the latter is seen holding a chocolate digestive biscuit. The snap shows that both singers attentively listening to someone off-camera.

Soon after the picture was shared by Paul, fans of The Beatles were quick to react to the sweet message. One fan wrote, “That’s nice of you to say, Paul, John will always be the best ambassador for scousers,” while another fan wrote, “40 years today the world lost one of the greats in music, we will always remember. Peace and love!”

Another user also remarked, “Love everything you two wrote. 40 years later, I still can’t believe he’s done. What a loss.”

Ringo Starr, on the other hand, also shared a picture of him and John together and urged radio stations to play Strawberry Fields Forever in his former bandmate’s honour. He wrote, “Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John. I’m asking every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever. Peace and love.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John. I’m asking Every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever. Peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎼💝☮️ pic.twitter.com/dAEgekrvmW — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) December 8, 2020

John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon also paid a tribute by sharing a monochrome picture of himself, his half-brother, Julian, his father, John and mother, Yoko Ono. Even though he did not write a message, he did remember his father. John’s eldest son Julian too shared a picture of his dad.

Must Read: Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Jobs Makes Her Modelling Debut With Glossier

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube