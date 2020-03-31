John Legend Sings Selena Gomez’s ‘Hands To Myself’ On Daughter’s Soft Toys’ Wedding & It’s Winning The Internet

This quarantine is making us do weird things and how. Not as weird as two soft toys getting married and John Legend singing Selena Gomez’s ‘Hands to Myself’ at the wedding. That would be anyone’s dream’s come true, isn’t it?

Well, John’s singing ‘Hands to Myself’ at daughter, Luna’s soft toy’s a stuffed bunny and lamb. Tweeting about the same, Chrissy spilled the beans on their wedding and wrote, “planning a wedding for tomorrow between a stuffed bunny and stuffed lamb. their song is “can’t keep my hands to myself” and food will be peanut butter on little spoons.”

planning a wedding for tomorrow between a stuffed bunny and stuffed lamb. their song is "can't keep my hands to myself" and food will be peanut butter on little spoons — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2020

Sharing John’s performance on Instagram, Chrissy wrote, “The Wedding of Chloe and Nosh. In case you missed it, here is the full wedding between Luna’s two favorite stuffed animals. Tissues recommended.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The netizens went crazy over the video and one user commented, ‘That was the best thing I’ve ever seen”. Another user commented, “Omg my heart just exploded and I can’t stop crying tears of joy! Wishing all the best to lovely newlyweds! 😍”

Well, this family is just too cute for words. We love them so much!

