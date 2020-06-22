John Legend Breaks Everyone’s Heart In This Father’s Day Tribute To George Floyd & His Daughter Gianna With ‘Never Break’

John Legend, the husband of Chrissy Teigen is one of the best contemporary singers we have in the world right now. The All Of Me singer is always making headlines either for music or for her personal life which includes Twitter’s most sass queen- Chrissy Teigen and his kids Luna and Miles.

John Legend recently released a new album called ‘Bigger Love’ and is going viral for all the right reasons. The songs also feature Chrissy Teigen and their kids Luna and Miles.

On Sunday night, John Legend paid a heart-wrenching tribute to late George Floyd and his daughter, Gianna Floyd on account of Father’s day on his newly released song ‘Never Break’. The performance aired on ABC and it’s breaking our hearts to see, how perfectly Legend has put everything together.

Take a look at the video here:

This song and video are for all the fathers out there who would go to any extent to protect their children from anything and everything.

John Legend is a sweetheart. We often see Chrissy Teigen sharing stories on Twitter and Instagram of him helping her with everything possible from house chores, cooking and spending quality time with their kids.

