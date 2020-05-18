Joaquin Phoenix & Fiance Rooney Mara Are Expecting Their First Child

While Joaquin Phoenix has always been a much loved actor, his performance in Todd Phillips’ Joker made him a global rage. Now, the actor and his fiance Rooney Mara are back in the news after speculation started doing the rounds that the couple will soon become parents to their first child.

A source has confirmed to Page Six that the duo is indeed expecting their first child together and Mara is already about six months pregnant! Yes guys, you heard that! The spokesperson of both actors have however refused to confirm or deny the news.

The rumour got stronger after Mara was recently spotted wearing baggy clothes.

For those who are unaware, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara first met in 2013 on the sets of their film Her. The duo began dating 3 years after they met first and made their joint red carpet debut at the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival of 2017.

In fact, Joaquin Phoenix has been quoted by the Vanity Fair saying, “She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.” He further confessed that he thought that Rooney initially despised him, but it was only later that he realized she was also in love with him but was too shy to admit it.

Well, if the rumour is true, we can’t contain our excitement! Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara got engaged in May 2019 and are currently living together amid the lockdown in their LA home.

