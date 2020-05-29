Jimmy Kimmel TROLLS Donald Trump: "The President Is Mad At An App..."

Television host-comedian Jimmy Kimmel had a gala time hitting out at US President Donald Trump. He trolled Trump as he is busy in a war on Twitter, while the entire country is facing a rage in the wake of racial injustice.

There has been a chaotic condition in the US following the death of an African American man named George Floyd, inside the police custody. But instead of taking the situation in control, Trump is busy taking a potshot at Twitter over the issue of online censorship. For the unversed, Trump’s one of the tweets was flagged by Twitter.

Addressing the same in Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Monologue, the host said, “This is crazy. This would be like if he declared war on Arby’s because they said there were 550 calories in his curly fries. In a nutshell, the president is mad at an app on his phone and is using the power of his office to retaliate. This is what’s on his mind as the death toll from a virus is over 100,000 now and people are rioting in the streets.”

He further added, “And by the way, if he’s so mad at Twitter, why doesn’t he stop using it? He can’t—because he loves it! When I see him on TV now, I have a hard time thinking about anything else: Our president is lopsided,” said Kimmel. “When he stands up straight, it isn’t straight—he’s kind of off-kilter. He’s bent.”

Check out Jimmy Kimmel’s video below:

Well, Jimmy’s words truly make sense here!

