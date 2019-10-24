Iron Man Maker Jon Favreau Reacts To Martin Scorsese & Francis Ford Coppola’s Criticism On Marvel Films

A few days ago, veteran filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola criticised Marvel films. Their comments on the MCU films have garnered a lot of reaction from the Marvel actors and the fandom. Now, Iron Man director Jon Favreau also shared his reaction on the directors’ statements.

Jon Favreau directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2 starring Robert Downey Jr. He told CNBC, “These two guys are my heroes, and they have earned the right to express their opinions. I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if they didn’t carve the way. They served as a source of inspiration, you can go all the way back to Swingers… They can express whatever opinion they like.”

Earlier, even Robert Downey Jr responded to Martin Scorses’s comments. The actor had said that he appreciates his opinion as everything needs different perspectives so that they can come to the centre and move on.

Guardians of The Galaxy director James Gunn had shared a hard-hitting post reacting to Scorsese and Coppola’s statements. He wrote on Instagram, “Many of our grandfathers thought all gangster movies were the same, often calling them “despicable”. Some of our great grandfathers thought the same of westerns, and believed the films of John Ford, Sam Peckinpah, and Sergio Leone were all exactly the same. I remember a great uncle to whom I was raving about Star Wars. He responded by saying, “I saw that when it was called 2001, and, boy, was it boring!” Superheroes are simply today’s gangsters/cowboys/outer space adventurers. Some superhero films are awful, some are beautiful. Like westerns and gangster movies (and before that, just MOVIES), not everyone will be able to appreciate them, even some geniuses. And that’s okay.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!