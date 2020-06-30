Hugh Jackman & Anne Hathaway REVEAL Christopher Nolan Banned Chairs On Sets; Twitterati Lost Their S*it

Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway were seen nailing the roles of Jean and Fantine in Tom Hooper’s musical drama Les Misérables. They were a dream pair together but unfortunately didn’t do many movies after that.

Both Hugh and Anne reunited for a conversation and it was a dream come true for many fans out there. They both talked a lot about more than just Les Misérables. They talked about Modern Love, Wolverine, Christopher Nolan and much more.

One such anecdote from their conversation was about Christopher Nolan not allowing chair on the sets. It’s making netizens go crazy on Twitter. In the middle of the conversations, Hugh Jackman said, “You just reminded me: There’s two directors I’ve worked with that don’t allow cellphones on set, Darren Aronofsky and Denis Villeneuve. Both of them had exactly the same reason, which is exactly what you were saying: It’s about intentionality. Both of them talk about the space being sacred. If you’re on a cellphone, it dissipates that energy.”

Anne Hathaway corrected him and said, “I don’t want to contradict you, but you’ve worked with three directors that don’t allow cellphones: Christopher Nolan,” and Jackman agreed.

Anne continued the anecdote by adding, “Chris also doesn’t allow chairs. I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.”

To which Hugh Jackman had a quirky reply, “You dropped Christopher Nolan nicely, well done. Two films, I like that.”

Check out how fans are reacting about the same:

Guys you don't understand, when Christopher Nolan was younger, a chair crashed through his window, frightening him — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) June 29, 2020

chris nolan confiscating chairs on set

pic.twitter.com/RvVET5vV03 — jen (@lanadeleuze) June 30, 2020

christopher nolan when someone sits down on set pic.twitter.com/Ljc3sa3hBm — nick usen (@nickusen) June 29, 2020

Christopher Nolan Doesn’t Allow Chairs On His Sets Because If People Sit, “They’re Not Working” Robert: Pattinson pic.twitter.com/o2seKy6UO3 — hann (@palisayn_) June 29, 2020

chris nolan watching you sit in a chair to see Tenet pic.twitter.com/2ziLUqQSZv — black lives matter (@treyonfilms) June 29, 2020

Late to this C Nolan thing. I feel like we’re missing info. Does he have roving bands of spies reporting grips & extras for sitting on the back edge of a truck, or lotus-style on the ground? Is it possible Michael Caine or Morgan Freeman don’t get to sit? This is very strange. — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) June 30, 2020

That time we pranked Christopher Nolan on set pic.twitter.com/tMp7wVAnrd — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) June 29, 2020

rt to scare christopher nolan pic.twitter.com/ulRtf7ix26 — taran // BLM // ACAB (@thebatman_2021) June 29, 2020

Anne Hathaway said Christopher Nolan doesn’t allow chairs or sitting on set so what is this then? Lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/eLtLvOhMQJ — Angel Amaral (@BluRayAngel) June 30, 2020

I don’t mean to cause trouble, but… I was on the sets of both “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar,” and people, I’m telling you, there were chairs. I even sat in a couple. — Jeff Jensen (@EWDocJensen) June 30, 2020

Isn’t this a brilliant insight to share? What are your thoughts about this weird demand of the master Christopher Nolan?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!