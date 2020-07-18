Harvey Weinstein Accuser Katherine Kendall Says She Was Misquoted In Johnny Depp-Amber Heard ‘Wife-Beater’ Story

Johnny Depp’s Libel trial against The Sun is turning out to be more explosive than it was expected. According to the newest update, Katherine Kendall, a #MeToo activist and an actor has said in the court that she was misquoted regarding Depp and Amber Heard in the same article that labelled Depp as ‘wife-beater’.

Johnny Depp is fighting the case against News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton. Reportedly, in an article, they accused him of being violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard and even called him a wife-beater. Depp has denied these accusations.

The same article in question, also quotes Katherine Kendall, a victim of Harvey Weinstein’s predator behaviour. It quotes her saying, ”it seems that Amber got hurt”. According to Kendall, in a statement, she now released said she was “completely misquoted and misused by The Sun to accomplish their goal.”

“Although it was true that I was a victim of Harvey Weinstein, the rest was a lie,” Kendall said as reported in The Hollywood Reporter. “I was not ‘going public’ on behalf of #MeToo or myself, to criticize J.K. Rowling’s decision to cast Mr. Depp, nor did I accuse Mr. Depp of hurting Amber Heard, about which I have no first-hand knowledge.”

Katherine Kendall also added that she heard Johnny Depp was abusive to Amber Heard several times. The three week Libel trial has seen 9 days by now. With several people in the witness box and a lot has been said.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard will be testifying on coming Monday and that is said to be the big day in this ongoing trial.

