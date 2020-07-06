British singer Harry Styles needs no introduction. Apart from his singing talent, the ‘Adore You’ singer also has a mass fan following across the globe for his taste of fashion. The 26-year-old never fails to turn heads with his dressing. Be it casuals or formals, be it for events or musical tours, Harry never fails to impress his fans and admirers with his clothing, and with the confidence that he pulls off every attire in style.

Harry Styles who has over a whopping 28 million followers on photo-video sharing app Instagram, has been trending on TikTok following homemade replicas of his colourful cardigan which he wore at rehearsal for his appearance on The Today Show back in February.

The bright and colourful cardigan with green, red, orange and yellow squares back then had garnered praises for Harry Styles. Now, with the replicas of the original cardigan going viral over the internet with #HarryStylescardigan, and with not much to do amid lockdown in most places, many of the singer’s fans shared their homemade versions of the same on Twitter as well.

making this @JW_ANDERSON color block cardigan has pretty much been the highlight of my summer

s/o to my sister for the assist #harrystylescardigan pic.twitter.com/4G5Bet7rQm — Katie Brown (@kt__brown) July 1, 2020

if you’re also making harry’s cardigan please respond i need some h e l p #HarryStyles #harrystylescardigan pic.twitter.com/nxzpDYIGMJ — n is seeing harry 💞❤️ (@bigreidenergy) June 30, 2020

The very trend of hashtag #HarryStylesCardigan drew fashion designer Jonathan Anderson’s attention, as he had designed the original cardigan which Harry Styles had worn during his rehearsals back in February.

Following which the designer shared Harry Styles’s picture in the colourful cardigan along with few viral #HarryStylesCardigan videos from TikTok with a caption that read, “Never knew this was happening @harrystyles @harry_lambert it’s so amazing the power of craft ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!