Grammy-Winning Musician Bent Fabric Passes Away At 95, Fans Mourn

With each passing day, 2020 is getting from bad to worse. It won’t be wrong to say that the year so far has been like some curse. Many celebs from the field of arts from various parts of the world bid adieu forever. Grammy-winning music composer and pianist Bent Fabric breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 95.

It was only today when Bent Fabric’s family confirmed the news. The veteran musician succumbed to Cancer.

Bent Fabric was born in Frederiksberg, Denmark. He started a jazz ensemble after World War II and founded a label, Metronome Records, in 1950. he is best known for his 1961 instrumental “Omkring et flygel” which became a hit in Denmark.

The song was re-released worldwide under the name “Alley Cat” on Atco Records. The tune also became a hit in the United States; the song hit #2 on the AC chart and #7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the LP of the same name hit #13 on the Billboard 200.

“Alley Cat” also won a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental. It sold over one million copies and was awarded a gold disc.

Bent Fabric had done extensive work in film scores before the success of his singles and continued to work in film for decades after.

As per various reports, Bent Fabric is survived by his third wife, Camilla Padilla Arndt, and four children from his first marriage.

Fans from various parts of the world mourned on loss the musical genius.

RIP #BentFabric. I remember playing 'Alley Cat.' AP News reported: The cheerful and simple tune won a Grammy Award in 1962 for Best Instrumental and the album on which the instrumental featured sold over 1 million copies." A #Musak favorite!https://t.co/4vVyVRPlJi pic.twitter.com/DKXUjRZX0T — David Girton (@Jazzmeister) July 30, 2020

I would normally not share something like this but this man has been highly influential in my love for all kind of music. You might not have heard about him but you probably heard some of his music at one point #bentfabric #bentfabriciusbjerre #rip #legend https://t.co/yEI4z6pEqb — Henrik Grønbæk (@hgronbak) July 28, 2020

RIP #BENTFABRIC , the original alley cat and happy puppy..:) an amazing 95. Always enjoyed Alley Cat, who was a Happy Puppy! Back when I was a little kid in 1962-66?, his albums were among the big new things to be collectibles in yrs to come.. — SJCarras (@SJCarras) July 29, 2020

