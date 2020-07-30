Grammy-Winning Musician Bent Fabric Passes Away At 95, Fans Mourn
With each passing day, 2020 is getting from bad to worse. It won’t be wrong to say that the year so far has been like some curse. Many celebs from the field of arts from various parts of the world bid adieu forever. Grammy-winning music composer and pianist Bent Fabric breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 95.

It was only today when Bent Fabric’s family confirmed the news. The veteran musician succumbed to Cancer.

Bent Fabric was born in Frederiksberg, Denmark. He started a jazz ensemble after World War II and founded a label, Metronome Records, in 1950. he is best known for his 1961 instrumental “Omkring et flygel” which became a hit in Denmark.

The song was re-released worldwide under the name “Alley Cat” on Atco Records. The tune also became a hit in the United States; the song hit #2 on the AC chart and #7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the LP of the same name hit #13 on the Billboard 200.

“Alley Cat” also won a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental. It sold over one million copies and was awarded a gold disc.

Bent Fabric had done extensive work in film scores before the success of his singles and continued to work in film for decades after.

As per various reports, Bent Fabric is survived by his third wife, Camilla Padilla Arndt, and four children from his first marriage.

Fans from various parts of the world mourned on loss the musical genius.

