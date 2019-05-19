Game Of Thrones: Victim Of Social Media Spoilers? Now You Can Get £100 As Compensation! Here’s How

Every Game Of Thrones fan over a span of 10 years & 8 seasons has been a victim of spoilers, be it because of social media debates, trends, memes or our friends who have watched the episode before us. But now a victim who faces this can claim for a $100 compensation in the UK. No kidding, we’re god damn serious. Keeping reading to know how.

The Mirror has brought in the news of the massive GoT fan base as it states, “Endsleigh Insurance Services have announced they will be offering ‘Spoiler Cover’ to GoT fans. This new policy, which is the first of its kind in the UK, will allow fans to claim financial compensation for plotlines ruined by friends, relatives or social media. Up to £100 per person will be offered if your viewing experience has been tarnished by a spoiler.”

Moreover, one can enjoy free episodes through free passes. What could be better? “To make the whole thing even better, claimants will receive a consolatory NOW TV pass so they can re-live all eight series of the HBO fantasy show any time they want,” the report further states.

To claim the given services, a person must submit in 100 words exactly how the plot was spoiled for them. Evidence supporting their reason can also be provided. However, there will only be a limited number of £100 payouts available but the good part is it’s applicable to the previous seasons too, not just the running Season 8.

Julia Alpan, head of marketing at Endsleigh, in a conversation with Mirror, confirmed the same as, “Game of Thrones is one of the biggest shows of the decade and the last few episodes promise to bring in some of the largest audiences on record. This is the first time we’ve launched a spoiler insurance offering, but if we receive a good response then we might even roll the policy out for other popular TV shows – next up, Love Island!”

Now we wish we were a part of the UK because we literally can’t recall the number of times we’ve faced spoilers. Meanwhile, in India, the final episode of the final season will broadcast on coming Monday.

