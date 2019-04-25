Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off Is OFFICIALLY Not Happening!

“Game of Thrones” writer Bryan Cogman says his potential spin-off series from the fantasy show will not be going ahead.

“This is it for me in terms of Westeros (fictional place created for the series),” variety.com quoted Cogman as saying.

“It’s been a beautifully cathartic thing re-watching the series recently. It’s been 10 years of my life,” he added.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

The most recent episode of the show, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, was Cogman’s last as a writer, and he said he “couldn’t think of a more beautiful episode to go out on”.

In the episode, Daenerys and Jon Snow are interrupted in the middle of a rather important conversation. Jon had just told her that his real name is, in fact, Aegon Targaryen and that therefore he is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. The last season premiered internationally on April 14. It airs in India on Star World.

Cogman reveals that when he submitted his first draft of the episode it came back from showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss covered in red pen, which is when he realised the magnitude of the episode and how much work there was to do.

“It was a sea of red like blood dripping from my soul because it was a mess and they were right,” he said.

“It was a lot of talking about stuff that had happened and asking questions the audience already knows.”

Cogman was one of the five writers, along with Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland and Carly Wray, chosen to develop a new show in the “Game of Thrones” universe.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!