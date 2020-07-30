Furious Denise Richards Reveals Brandi Glanville Had S*X With A Cast Member Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills is getting interesting with each passing episode. Earlier this season, Brandi Glanville, boldly claimed that she hooked up with Denise Richards. But in a preview that aired after Wednesday’s episode, Denise had alleged that Brandi had s*x with someone else on the cast, amidst the cast trip to Rome.

Denise was obviously too furious on learning about Brandi’s claims about having s*x with her. “I don’t know Brandi Glanville very well. I don’t know you well, either,” Teddi Mellencamp said in the August 4 episode teaser. Which instigated Denise further and she exclaimed, “I will tell you, Brandi said that she’s had s*x with some of the people from this group.”

Kylie Richards is shocked to hear such a claim and worriedly asks, “Someone at this table right now?” After an affirmative reply from Denise, everyone turns towards Lisa Rina in shock and the teaser ends there, leaving all of us in a state of confusion.

Right before this twist we saw Teddi confronting Denise with the rumour of her affair with Brandi, which left Denise angry. The claim that Brandi Glanville supposedly had s*x with a RHOBH cast member who wasn’t Denise, though, was a new rumour. For months now fans have wanted to find out all the truth about Denise and Brandi’s hook up.

I’m literally just telling the truth 💗 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 30, 2020

On one hand, where Denise Richards has repeatedly denied the allegations, Brandi went into detail about their alleged hookup on the July 22 episode of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’. The cast of RHOBH Is not really bothered about Denise and Brandi’s affair, but what has left them more rattled is the fact that Denise Richards talks about her Co-stars behind their backs.

