From The Beatles’ Classics To Rocky Theme, Hospitals Across The US Play Music To Boost The Morale Of Healthcare Workers

Music has always been an integral part of mankind. It’s indeed very true that music has this power to uplift your mood, by boosting your energy level and happiness. Music is also used as a therapy these days, as it has been proven to be very beneficial for patients suffering from a wide variety of ailments. Most importantly it plays an important role as a stress buster, no matter how hard or tiring your day is, good music or playing your favourite song, instantly gives you relief, comfort, and pleasure that eases you down.

The world has come to still amidst coronavirus pandemic, doctors and other healthcare workers across the globe have been working tirelessly day and night with almost zero breaks to treat patients with coronavirus.

Hospitals across The USA have come up with music from The Beatles’ classic track ‘Here Come The Sun’ to ‘Rocky’ theme is played to boost the morale of healthcare staff across various hospitals in different cities there.

As per a report from Hindu, Australian pop singer Starley’s “Call On Me” has given strength to the staff at one of Mount Sinai’s hospitals in New York City, who clap as a growing number of patients are discharged from the overwhelmed facility across the street from Columbia University.

In New Jersey, the “Rocky” theme song filled the air at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Paterson when Dr. James Pruden, the hospital’s director of emergency preparedness was discharged last week as he recovered from the virus, rolling in his wheelchair past cheering staff.

On New York’s Long Island, the joyful “Here Comes the Sun” blasts overhead on the public address system at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged.

Despite being one of the world’s best medical center in the world, The US has the highest number of Coronavirus death cases with over 21,500 people losing their lives to the deadly virus.

The number of Coronavirus cases registered in the US are close to 5,50,000.

