Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Passes Away

Here is a piece of sad news, Peter Green, the blues guitarist, has left us. He was famous for co-founding the Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. He died at 73, and this is undoubtedly a huge loss to the world music fraternity.

Peter was born in London on 29th October 1946. He decided to take the musical path after getting a cheap guitar as a gift when he was merely 10. His family has issued a statement that reads, “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days.”

Peter Green crashed out of the band in 1971. In an interview with The Associated Press in 2017, Mick Fleetwood said that Green deserves the lion’s share of the credit for its success. He said, “Peter was asked why did he call the band Fleetwood Mac. He said, ‘Well, you know I thought maybe I’d move on at some point, and I wanted Mick and John (McVie) to have a band.’ End of story.”

The late B.B. King had described him as “the only white guitarist who sent shivers up” his spine. Peter Green was also responsible for naming Fleetwood Mac. He was only 20 when he replaced Eric Clapton in John Mayall’s band, the Bluesbreakers.

Peter Green’s death has come as a thunderstorm for all of us. We are waiting for a further statement in this matter and will inform you when we get the same. Stay tuned for updates.

