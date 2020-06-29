Finn Wolfhard AKA ‘Mike’ Hopes Stranger Things Turns A ‘Cult Classic’ & We Bet It Already Is!

Stranger Things fame actor Finn Wolfhard confesses eating like a four-year-old child.

In an interview with the Observer newspaper, Finn opened up about his eating habits, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I still eat like a four-year-old child, which is not a good thing when you’re constantly travelling and feeling crappy because of your diet,” Finn Wolfhard said.

Finn Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler in The Duffer Brothers’ directorial Stranger Things. It follows the story of four friends — Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin)- as they form an unlikely alliance with a girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who has psychokinetic abilities, to save their town from an alien invasion.

“We just thought we were filming this secret thing that no one knew about. Which we were. No one knew what we were doing. We thought maybe it would become a cult classic, and we’ll come back to it in 30 years and be really proud of doing it,” Finn Wolfhard added.

Previously, Stranger Things star Joe Keery, popular for essaying the role of Steve Harrington, said the upcoming fourth season of the hit series will be “darker, scarier and pretty amazing”.

“Oh man, it’s pretty amazing the Duffer brothers have really done it again. I think that this year and I know I say this every single year but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark,” Keery said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!