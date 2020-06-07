Fantastic Beasts: Eddie Redmayne AKA Newt Scamander Was The ONLY Choice For Lead, Says JK Rowling

JK Rowling is a fantasy novel writer from the United Kingdom and is one of the most gifted writers that we have in the world. Her most renowned series includes the Harry Potter series and Fantastic Beasts series which got her all the fame her talent needed. The fans are eagerly waiting for the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts and the Where To Find Them. The series stars Johnny Depp and Eddie Redmayne in pivotal roles.

But do y’all know JK Rowling’s only choice was Eddie Redmayne to play the character of Newt Scamander? Yes, you read that right. The Harry Potter author was so adamant about casting him as the lead that when the team approached the Like Minds actor, he couldn’t say no to it and agreed to do the film.

Eddie Redmayne for obvious reasons didn’t have to audition for the Fantastic Beasts and also took part in other casting decisions. Director, David Yates revealed that no one else could have pulled the look of a ‘Magizoologist’ from the 1920s, reported Contactmusic.

“Eddie is quintessentially British, and an actor for all times, who can play a character from any time,” said Fantastic Beasts’ director David.

“Eddie is brilliant at getting under a character’s skin and exploring every detail of a role, yet all that effort is invisible. All you see here is Newt, an outsider who is somewhat knotty but winning and engaging, someone you immediately invest in.”

Honestly, this was like the best decision that the makers took because we can’t imagine anyone else playing the character of Newt Scamander.

