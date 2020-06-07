Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Called Out For Being ‘Transphobic’, Later Clarifies Her Stand

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has called in for trouble after she shared an opinion piece. The write up was about creating an equal world for people who menstruate. People have accused Rowling of being transphobic and below is what exactly happened.

On Saturday, J.K. Rowling took to her Twitter handle and shared the opinion piece that she published on a portal. The author in her tweet wrote, ” ‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

In the opinion piece published on DevEx, J.K. Rowling highlighted many aspects related to various genders amid the pandemic. Also about the increasing gender-based violence. The article states that an estimated 1.8 Billion girls, women and gender binary people menstruate, and they haven’t stopped amid the pandemic. And the lockdown has made it difficult for many to have access to menstrual material, clean toilets and hygiene material.

It was this write up that brought backlash for J.K. Rowling. Zeke Smith, who appeared in CBS’ Survivor Game Changer, in a tweet, lashing out at the author wrote, “Hi! I’m a man! I menstruate! Stop being an a–hole!”

Further, when a user asked Smith why he politicizing how he identifies himself, he wrote, “[J.K. Rowling] is the one who is politicizing it by both denying that trans men exist and that all women menstruate! I do talk to my doctor about it! I have nothing to gain from it! My body just insists on doing it! I am not a woman!”

https://twitter.com/zekerchief/status/1269454706595622912?s=19

Just like Smith, several other people from the community and the industry condemned J.K. Rowling’s alleged transphobic comment. The names include Brad Walsh, Patti Harrison, LGBTQ+ organisation GLAAD and more.

However, all the backlash did not stop J.K Rowling from putting her thoughts out there. The Harry Potter author in her clarification wrote, “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense.”

She added, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

Catch all her tweets here:

I’ve spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific papers by trans people, medics and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge. https://t.co/5kxnH3mZPf — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

What do you think about J.K. Rowling’s opinion? Let us know in the comments section below.

