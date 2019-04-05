Did You Know? Emilia Clarke Faced Brain Haemorrhage Twice – After 1st & 3rd Season Of Game Of Thrones!

Actress Emilia Clarke says her perspective on life changed after she suffered two brain haemorrhages.

After penning a first-person New Yorker essay detailing her health scares while filming Game of Thrones, the 32-year-old actress appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and discussed how the experience impacted her perspective on life, reports etonline.com.

“Being completely honest, it made me petrified most of the time, which happens a bunch,” she said.

“I wish I could sit here and say I was just like, ‘Let’s go, I don’t know, jump out of a plane’, (but) I really wasn’t. But I did do ‘Game of Thrones‘ instead, which is sort of quite similar, certain seasons,” the actress added.

Despite the fear that it brought, Clarke said that she eventually became even more grateful for her life after the two incidents, which occurred after the first and third seasons of the HBO series. Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere in India on Star World on April 16.

“At some point, you start to realise how lucky you are… The perspective that gives you is enormous. And then that is, for the rest of your life, you’re lucky. You can know how lucky you are.”

Clarke described the brain haemorrhages as “the worst headache a human… could possibly manage to sort of experience”.

“You are incredibly ill and you’ve got this incredibly just horrific, horrific headache and just being violently ill. And somewhere, at some point in my life, I knew that that meant brain damage,” she said.

