Elon Musk & Grimes Rename Their Baby From X Æ A-12 Musk To THIS After Huge Controversy

Earlier in May, Elon Musk and Grimes announced their baby boy’s name and the internet was stunned. They named their baby “X Æ A-12” and everyone was wondering if the name is even legal under California law. Recently, Elon Musk’s wife Grimes revealed that they have changed their baby’s name to comply with the law of California.

The internet was flooded with memes when Elon Musk revealed the name of the baby and the fans were wondering if the couple is even serious about the unusual name. Recently on social media, Elon Musk’s wife, Grimes revealed that they are changing the name of the baby as per the law.

Grimes revealed the change on Instagram when one fan asked – “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby’s new name?”. To which Grimes replied: “X Æ A-Xii”.

The fan replied – “Nice! Just removed the numbers to confirm to California law”. Grimes wrote back, confirming: “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh…one dash is allowed”.

The new name is a bit more legal than the previous one. The California laws state that official names can only be spelled using the 26 letters of the English alphabet, hyphens, and apostrophes. Spelling out number 12 in Roman letters satisfies the condition of not using a number but makes the name even more unusual. However, the character “Æ” still isn’t permitted and will have to be removed from the name to make it legal.

