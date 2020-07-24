Here is a piece of good news for Dancing with the Stars pro, Witney Carson’s fans. On Thursday, she revealed on her social media that she is expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister.

The 26 years old professional dancer enjoys a massive fan following of 1.2 million followers on Instagram. On Thursday, she posted a pair of pictures of herself smiling beautifully and hugging her husband while carrying ultrasound images and a positive test in her hands.

Witney Carson wrote, “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now🙏🏼😭❤️ We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives! #15weekspregnant #mcallisterbaby #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed

📸: @jenanderson_photography”

Witney also uploaded a video in her Instagram stories in a paid partnership with Clearblue.

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister got married on 1st January 2016 in a private ceremony at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, after she announced her engagement in 2015 on Instagram. Her fellow dancers from Dancing With The Stars Brittany Cherry, Jenna Johnson, and Emma Slater with Lindsay Arnold were her bridesmaids. Lindsay,26, announced in May that she and her spouse Samuel Cusick were expecting their first child together in November and were having a girl.

How excited are you for Witney Carson’s baby? Do let us know!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!