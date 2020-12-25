Warner Bros. earlier this year announced that all the films that are slated to released in 2021 will be released in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously. However, the studio seems to make an exception for the film Dune.

The decision came after Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 was released in theatres and on the streaming service simultaneously. The studio’s decision came as a surprise since many expected that the release of Wonder Woman 1984 was an isolated experiment in response to an unprecedented novel coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bro. decision is seen as a surprising break from industry standards.

While all of their films slated for 2021 are to be released in theatres and HBO Max, the studio seems to make an exception for one film. Now according to Deadline, Warner Bros. is sparring over how Dune will be released. Legendary pictures who has financed 75% of tentpoles ‘Dune’ and ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’, may file a lawsuit should the studio opts for hybrid released of the film.

The report further cited rumours are rife that the solution to that breach being to preserve ‘Dune’ as a traditional theatrical to preserve its franchise potential. ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ could possibly stay in Hybrid release only if Warner Bros. makes a deal with Legendary Pictures as a base for the $250 million value established when the film was shopped earlier to Netflix.

Meanwhile, the film Dune is an upcoming science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve with a screenplay written by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve, and Eric Roth. The film is the official adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. The film will be first of a planned two-part adaptation of the novel.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

What do you think about Warner Bros. decision of hybrid release of the film Dune? Let us know in the comments.

