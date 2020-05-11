Did Collin Gosselin Throw Shade At His Mom Kate Gosselin On Mother’s Day By Calling His Dad’s Girlfriend ‘Guiding Light’?

The problems between Kate Gosselin and her son Collin Gosselin are known to all. But the real problem is that it’s only getting worse with time and the wounds are showing no sign of healing.

The world celebrated Mother’s Day yesterday and Collin Gosselin too took to Instagram to do a post regarding the same. However, instead of wishing his biological mother Kate Gosselin, he greeted and showered love to Colleen Conrad, the long-time girlfriend of his father Jon Gosselin.

While sharing a sweet picture of both, Collin wrote, “Turns out, today is Mother’s Day. Today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think ‘mother’ can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,”

He further added, “Yes, a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

He continued, “I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that. Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights. Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”

However, he deleted the post later.

Meanwhile, it was also the birthday of Collin and his siblings Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Joel, and Aeden all of whom turned 16.

Kate Gosselin wished them a Happy Birthday by writing an emotional note. While posting the picture of a pack of Hershey’s Kisses cereals, she wrote, “Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth! I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable! (They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds! 😂😂😂 #Teenagers #AreFun #Sweet16 #HappyBirthdayMyBabies”

Jon Gosselin also wished his kids a Happy Birthday as he wrote, “Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!”

What are your thoughts on this?

