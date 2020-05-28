DC Trivia #18: Suicide Squad’s Co-Creator Adam Glass Once Received DEATH THREATS Because Of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

DC Trivia #18: Though Suicide Squad proved to be a dud even amidst the DC fans, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn received the most exposure from the film. But did you know? Adam Glass, the writer of DC Comics and co-creator of Suicide Squad, was at the receiving end of the death threats because of a silly reason.

Today’s trivia is all about Margot Robbie & Harley Quinn’s fan-base and how they attacked Adam Glass on social media. Read ahead!

In a chat with CBR, Adam Glass had revealed, “As for Harley Quinn, I can’t tell you, I probably get more emails on her and people find me on Facebook and all the threatening videos — I know who you are. [Laughs]. I’ve had people literally send me stuff — Harley Quinn fans — and tell me crazy stuff. Like, literally, ‘I’d better never see you at a convention’ and stuff. Yeah, no, these people play for real. And by the way, I totally love that they’re that passionate about this character.”

A fact on Kickassfacts.com, also read, “Adam Glass, writer for DC Comics and co-creator of the ‘Suicide Squad’ series, received death threats after a picture of a newly designed, barely clothed version of Harley Quinn debuted in his series.”

